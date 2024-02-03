Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 4,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

