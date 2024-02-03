The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

