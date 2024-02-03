The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $34.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

