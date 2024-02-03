The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GS stock opened at $387.88 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $393.91. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.