The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.