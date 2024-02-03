The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 237,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

