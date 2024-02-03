The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

