The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $33,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

