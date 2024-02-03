Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $551.82 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

