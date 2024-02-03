Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of THR opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

