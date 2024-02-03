Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.