Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
