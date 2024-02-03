Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.