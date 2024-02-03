Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

