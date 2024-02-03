Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

