Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 19,646 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

