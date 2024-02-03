Threshold Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $252.95 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016780 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.04 or 0.99989367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010611 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00178408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02538559 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $7,161,396.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.