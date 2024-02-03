Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

