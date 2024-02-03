Tiff Advisory Services LLC Buys 25,933 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

