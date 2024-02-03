Tiff Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.85. 3,639,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.