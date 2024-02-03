Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 215.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

