Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

