Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.67. 7,870,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $172.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

