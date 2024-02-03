Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,446 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.67. 7,870,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $172.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
