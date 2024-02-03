Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,191. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.