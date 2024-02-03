Torray Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

BPMC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. 365,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

