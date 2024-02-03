Torray Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after buying an additional 486,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 486,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,990. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

