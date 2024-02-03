Torray Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $322.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

