Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.77. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

