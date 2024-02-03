Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DT stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,510. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

