Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,228 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

