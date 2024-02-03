Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.71. 1,222,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,024. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

