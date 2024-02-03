Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC
SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SBAC stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.71. 1,222,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,024. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.