Torray Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.80. 864,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,176. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

