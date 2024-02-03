Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 239 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.