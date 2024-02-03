Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

