Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SLYV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 271,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,458. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

