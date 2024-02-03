Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after buying an additional 1,608,878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after buying an additional 1,493,748 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $64,697,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. 2,363,719 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

