Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $39.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. 2,582,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

