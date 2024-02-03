Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.22. 136,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,118. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

