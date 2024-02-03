Total Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.07 on Friday, reaching $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $498.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

