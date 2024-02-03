Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 5,419 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $158.09. 7,937,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

