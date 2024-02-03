Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 139,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

