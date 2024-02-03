Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. 976,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

