TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOWN
TowneBank Stock Down 0.1 %
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $342,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 16.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TowneBank
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.