Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 132,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 764,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 235,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.