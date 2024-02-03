TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of TreeHouse Foods worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 359,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,333. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

