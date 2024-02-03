Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,648 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOB opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

