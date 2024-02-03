Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $152.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

