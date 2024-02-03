Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 27.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $852,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $285.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

