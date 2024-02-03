Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.4 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $972.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $836.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

