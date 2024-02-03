Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

