Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

